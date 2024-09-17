Telangana’s Education Revolution

Is Telangana set to abolish its intermediate education system? Recent reports suggest the state government is poised to make this landmark decision.

In 2020, the Central Government introduced the National Education Policy (NEP), a comprehensive overhaul of the existing education framework. While most states have embraced this new system, seven, including Telangana, have yet to implement it. The previous BRS government remained noncommittal despite the Center’s inquiries. However, the current administration appears to be actively considering the adoption of the NEP.

Telangana’s existing 5+2+3+2 education structure is slated to transition to the NEP’s 5+3+3+4 model:

1. Foundational Stage (5 years): Anganwadi and pre-primary education

2. Preparatory Stage (3 years): Classes 1-3

3. Middle Stage (3 years): Classes 4-6

4. Secondary Stage (4 years): Classes 7-10

This restructuring would effectively eliminate the distinct intermediate system currently in place. The state government anticipates several benefits from this shift:

– Reduced financial burden on the administration

– Decreased dropout rates

– Improved educational continuity

Sources close to the government indicate that the implementation of this new education system may be imminent.