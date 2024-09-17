Prasanth Varma’s huge demand for Mokshagna

Prasanth Varma has delivered a super hit with Hanuman but he has spent lavishly on the film. The film was planned on a small budget but the makers ended up spending four times more than the planned budget. But the profits they earned are much higher. This does not happen with every film. Prasanth Varma has been asked to direct the debut film of Nandamuri successor Mokshagnya Teja and the film will have its official launch soon. The transformation of Mokshagnya brought the needed boost among the Nandamuri fans. Prasanth Varma has asked the producer to spend lavishly on the film and he hasn’t given any fixed budget for the film which is yet to be titled.

Sudhakar Cherukuri has bagged the opportunity to bankroll the project amidst huge competition. He agreed to spend lavishly on the film and agreed to the demand of Prasanth Varma. Balakrishna has immense confidence in Prasanth Varma and the producer too has no problem to spend lavishly on the debut film of Mokshagnya. The youngster is currently being trained and the shooting formalities will kick-start next month after Dasara