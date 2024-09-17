Ajay Bhupathi working on Mangalavaram Prequel

Happening director Ajay Bhupathi has delivered an impressive film with Mangalavaram. The film did not make big money in theatres but the makers made handsome profits. The performances, haunting background score and the top class cinematography work have been widely appreciated. Ajay Bhupathi was successful with Mangalavaram and he is currently working on Mangalavaram 2. The basic plot of Mangalavaram 2 is ready and the final scriptwork is happening. Ajay Bhupathi is also focused on one more film and the scriptwork too is happening.

If Ajay Bhupathi doesn’t get the right actor for the other film, he will go ahead with Mangalavaram 2. Mangalavaram 2 is the prequel for Mangalavaram and happens in the 18th century in a village in Godavari district. If the shooting plans get finalized, Ajay Bhupathi will finalize the actors and technicians. A top Bollywood production house will produce Mangalavaram 2 and the film will be a pan-Indian attempt.