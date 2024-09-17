Film Chamber takes Jani Master Issue Seriously

Top choreographer Jani Master has been facing serious allegations of sexual assault from a lady choreographer. The news created a sensation because of the onging sexual assault cases in various film industries across India. A case has been registered against Jani Master as per the complaint and the investigation is going on. The Telugu Film Chamber has taken the issue of Jani Master seriously and a Committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The statements of Jani Master and the lady choreographer have been recorded and a complete report will be revealed soon.

The Committee will also conduct a detailed investigation in the matter. Several actors and actresses are coming to support the lady choreographer. Jani Master has landed into trouble and Janasena has suspended Jani Master who happens to be the Vice Chairman of the Janasena Campaigning Committee. Janasena decided to suspend Jani Master with immediate effect after the allegations are on. Jani Master is one of the top choreographers and he is working for several top Telugu films. A detailed investigation will unfold the real facts in the matter.