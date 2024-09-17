100 Days of Progress Report Under NDA Government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently highlighted the BJP-led NDA government’s achievements in its first 100 days, showcasing a focus on infrastructure, economic growth, and future plans including electoral reforms.

Infrastructure and Rural Development

The government has approved ₹3 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects, including:

– Connecting 25,000 remote villages to main roads

– Building a major port at Wadhawan, Maharashtra

– Approving 62,500 km of roads under Gram Sadak Yojana-4

– Investing ₹50,600 crore in national road network expansion

Agricultural Reforms

Key initiatives include:

– Increasing Minimum Support Price for Kharif crops

– Removing export restrictions on onions and basmati rice

– Raising import duties on vegetable oils

– Launching ‘Agrisure’ fund for agricultural startups

Welfare Programs

Benefits provided to 60 crore Indians, covering housing, sanitation, healthcare, and food security.

Manufacturing and Space Sector

Amit Shah declared India as the world’s largest manufacturing hub and expressed optimism about its future in space technology.

Education Reform

A new education system introduced, balancing modern education with respect for regional languages.

Electoral Reforms: One Nation, One Election

Amit Shah announced plans to implement the ‘Jamili’ or simultaneous election system. This aligns with PM Modi’s emphasis on ‘One Nation, One Election’ to reduce the frequency of polls, which are seen as hindering national progress.

PM Modi’s Birthday Celebration

‘Seva Pakhwada’ planned from September 17 to October 2, with BJP workers engaging in service programs.

Ongoing Efforts

– Resolving conflicts in Manipur

– Enhancing Myanmar border security

– Upcoming census announcement

International Recognition

Amit Shah highlighted that 15 countries have honored PM Modi with their highest awards.

The NDA government’s actions and plans showcase a diversified approach to national development, with a significant focus on infrastructure, welfare, and potential changes to the electoral system.