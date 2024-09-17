Khairatabad Maha Ganesh immersed, Ganpati Visarjan held peacefully in Hyd:

Khairatabad Ganesh idol got immersed on Tuesday afternoon in Hussainsagar, as scores of devotees bid adieu to Lord Vinayaka with devotion. The Maha Ganapathi, the historic 70-ft idol, was immersed at Four No crane at NTR Marg.

The procession from Khairatabad Maha Ganesh Mandap had started early in the morning. The tallest idol reached immerson point by afternoon. Officials and Police have made elaborate arrangements for the procession and immersion of Maha Ganpati. With Maha Ganapathi immersion, a key moment in Ganapathi Visarjan has been completed.

Hyderabad police have made elaborate arrangements for the Ganesh Visarjan, as for the updates till afternoon, the immerson of Ganesh idols across the city has been going peacefully.

About 25,000 police have been on Ganesh immerson duty across the city. About 15,000 staff from GHMC, HMWSSB and HMDA are also deputed for the important day.

Apart from Tank Bund, Ganesh idol immersion is being done in about 73 ponds all over Greater Hyderabad region. The immerson is expected to complete by Wednesday early morning.