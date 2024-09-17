Interesting update on Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Film

Ram Charan is done with the shoot of Game Changer and he moved on to his next film. The top Mega actor is being trained for his next film which is a sportsdrama and it is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Ram Charan will get a perfect look of an athlete before he joins the sets of the project. We have to come to know about an interesting thing about the film. The film is inspired from the life story of Kodi Rammurthy Naidu, an athlete from Srikakulam district. He is a body builder and wrestler by profession. Born in 1882, Kodi Rammurthy Naidu is one of the strongest men of the country. He has been a master in wrestling during his regime. He had a strength to stop two cars with his hands. History also tells that Kodi Rammurthy Naidu participated in the bull fight several times.

Buchi Babu has been inspired by his life story and he is said to have penned the script of Ram Charan’s film. Ram Charan will sport a muscular look for his role and he was trained in Australia for the film. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and the shoot is expected to commence next month. AR Rahman is scoring the music and Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.