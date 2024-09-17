Too many cameos in Aryan Khan’s debut Directorial

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his debut as director. He will be making his debut with a 6-episode web serrs and it is titled Stardom. The project will have some of the biggest Indian stars in special roles and cameos. Infact, Shah Rukh Khan will always have a cameo in his son’s debut directorial. Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has joined the project to play a cameo and he already completed shooting for his part of Stardom. Salman Khan gave an immediate nod after the proposal was placed by Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a great bonding with each other and they have been complimenting each other with their films.

Well, the list of cameos does not end here. Stardom will also have special appearances by Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol and others. SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment are the producers. Stardom discusses about Indian film industry. More details to be announced before the streaming date of Stardom.