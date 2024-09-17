Poonam Kaur Renews her Stand against Trivikram

Actress Poonam Kaur has once again spoken out against director Trivikram Srinivas, continuing a long-standing dispute. Since long, Poonam Kaur has raised multiple complaints about Trivikram, sharing alleged evidence, but her concerns have often been overlooked in Telugu cinema. The recent events involving choreographer Jani Master have brought workplace issues in Tollywood to the forefront. Poonam Kaur used this opportunity to revisit her own experiences, stating on social media.

“If our film association had addressed my complaint about Trivikram Srinivas, many of us could have avoided hardships. I want industry leaders to question Director Trivikram” posted the Punjabi beauty. The Movie Artists Association (MAA) president, Manchu Vishnu, has expressed openness to investigating industry practices. However, it remains uncertain whether Poonam Kaur’s specific concerns will be addressed this time or else this will be a never ending saga! The Telugu Film Chamber has been taking assault cases seriously and a committee has been formed to investigate such matters. Poonam Kaur should approach Film Chamber for a possible solution for her long wait.