Date and Venue locked for the grand pre-release event of Devara

NTR’s Devara is ten days away from release and the promotional activities are going on. NTR flew to Chennai to promote the film in the city. There are a lot of discussions about the grand pre-release event to be held for the Telugu audience. The pre-release event will take place on the evening of September 22nd in Novotel, Hyderabad on Sunday. The makers wanted a grand public event but it was planned indoors because of the rain alert during the week. The list of guests are yet to be finalized for now and the entire cast, crew members will be present for the grand event.

Devara is a periodic action drama directed by Koratala Siva and the film hits the screens on September 27th. Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in South with this film. Anirudh has scored the music and background score for Devara. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. NTR will promote across the North Indian cities again and he is also expected to fly to the USA for the promotions of the film.