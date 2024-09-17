Kangana Ranaut calls for OTT Censorship

Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of her film Emergency which has not yet received its censor certification, recently discussed the ‘double standards’ of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In a chat, the host falsely claimed that the Netflix series IC814: The Kandahar Hijack “changed the names of the terrorists but did not get any cuts,” and asked Kangana if she felt this was a “double standard” considering her film Emergency has not been certified. Currently, content streamed exclusively on OTT platforms does not require CBFC certification. Kangana stated that the CBFC has become a “redundant body,” but also suggested that OTT platforms should come under its purview. She raised this issue during a previous parliamentary session, and expressed concern about the type of content that children have access to on platforms like YouTube, which can be worrisome.

Individuals can access any content they desire, which is concerning. There is a significant struggle with censorship, as people question the portrayal of graphic content. Therefore, it is necessary to reconsider the approach. Kangana believes that the OTT (over-the-top) platforms require the most censorship for the country’s well-being. She has raised this issue in parliament, but it is not receiving much attention currently. She hopes that OTT platforms will be subject to censorship as soon as possible. Furthermore, the Netflix series “IC814: The Kandahar Hijack,” based on the 1999 Indian Airlines hijacking, identified the terrorists using the same code names they used during the actual event. However, some viewers were offended by the use of the names Bhola and Shankar for two of the hijackers. As a result, Netflix added a disclaimer that also mentioned the terrorists’ real names.