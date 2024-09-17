New Liquor Policy in Andhra Pradesh: Balancing Health and Economy

Andhra Pradesh is on the brink of implementing a groundbreaking liquor policy. Chief Minister Chandrababu recently convened with a ministerial sub-committee to discuss the proposed changes. The meeting included a thorough review of liquor policies from various states, presented by Excise Department officials through a detailed power point presentation.

The new policy aims to address several key issues plaguing the state’s current alcohol regulations. One of the most significant changes is the introduction of a transparent shop allocation system. For the first time in the state’s history, 10% of liquor shops will be reserved for stone workers. District Collectors will oversee a lottery-based allocation process, ensuring fairness and equal opportunity.

Quality control measures are at the forefront of the new policy. The government plans to implement stricter regulations on alcohol quality, with controversial brands like “Boom Boom” being discontinued. This move comes in response to widespread criticism of the previous administration’s approach to liquor management.

Minister Kollu Ravindra accused the YS Jagan government of mismanaging the Excise Department and implementing an illegal liquor policy. He alleged that low-quality “J brands” were sold in government shops, leading to overcharging of consumers and potential health risks.

Health concerns are a primary focus of the new policy. Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav highlighted an alarming increase in liver-related diseases due to substandard alcohol consumption. Reports of illness and deaths linked to “J brands” have underscored the urgent need for reform. To address these issues, the government plans to establish control centers and create de-addiction facilities across the state.

The economic aspects of the liquor industry have not been overlooked. The new policy proposes a revision of alcohol taxes and seeks to integrate the liquor sector with tourism, potentially attracting new investments. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar emphasized that this approach could create new job opportunities and boost employment in the state.

Critics of the previous administration claim that the Jagan government operated as a liquor syndicate, manipulating prices through arbitrary government orders. The new policy aims to bring transparency and fairness to the system, ending alleged malpractices.

As Andhra Pradesh prepares to unveil this comprehensive liquor policy, the government is hopeful that it will strike a balance between public health concerns and economic growth. The final details are expected to be ironed out in an upcoming cabinet meeting, after which the policy will be released for implementation across the state.

This new approach to liquor regulation in Andhra Pradesh could serve as a model for other states grappling with similar challenges. By addressing quality control, health concerns, economic factors, and transparency issues, the state aims to create a more responsible and sustainable alcohol industry.

-Sanyogita