NTR intends to work with his Favorite Tamil Director

NTR is busy promoting Devara across all the languages. The film will have a wide release in all the languages on September 27th. NTR along with the team of Devara is currently in Chennai to promote the film. During the media interaction, NTR was asked about doing a straight Tamil film. NTR replied on a swift note saying that he is waiting to work with his favorite director Vetrimaaran. “I will do a straight Tamil film if Vetrimaaran sir is ready. It will be dubbed into Telugu “, told NTR.

Vetrimaaran has delivered some of the cult films in Tamil. His films have a strong plot that discusses a social cause and the characterizations in his films are written on a stronger note. He also narrates the stories of backward classes. When several top commercial and successful directors are waiting for NTR, the top actor intends to work with a director like Vetrimaaran. On the work front, NTR will soon resume the shoot of War 2 and he will soon work with Prashanth Neel in his next film.