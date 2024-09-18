SC stops demolition, but HYDRA won’t

The term ‘Bulldozer Justice’ gained prominence in India in recent times as some of the state governments adopted a practice to demolish residential or commercial properties owned by people accused in criminal cases. With so many buildings across the country being razed down in haste every day, several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court to restrain the unauthorised activity and issue necessary directives.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered an immediate suspension of the ongoing demolitions until further instructions. It said that no building across the country would be demolished without the directions of the apex court. The bench also warned against “grandstanding” and “glorification” of this practice. “No demolition, till next, date, without permission of this court,” it said.

Meanwhile, the demolition drive undertaken by Telangana government’s newly formulated HYDRA will continue unabated says its director AV Ranganath. Though the Supreme Court halted demolition of structures belonging to accused in criminal cases, it observed that there is no restriction on those buildings which are built on encroached lands belonging to public roads, water bodies and railway lines.

AV Ranganath stated that HYDRA is aimed at clearing up encroached properties and to reclaim the lands illegally occupied through various means. He asserted that the Supreme Court’s latest guidelines are applicable only to those properties belonging to accused in several cases. But, the motive of HYDRA is entirely different and these orders won’t bar HYDRA from going forward with its activity.

Already, so many pleas have been filed in the High Court to stop HYDRA from pulling down buildings in Hyderabad without the issue of prior notices. However, the government of Telangana has decided to go ahead with its plan of action.