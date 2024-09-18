Jahnvi Kapoor surprises with her Tamil accent

Though Bollywood diva Jahnvi Kapoor has her roots down South because her mother and legendary actress Sridevi, who was born in Tamil Nadu, left an indelible mark with an illuminating and a nonpareil career in cinema here, she started her acting stint with Hindi movies for obvious reasons so as to gain more popularity in a short span. However, she hasn’t been able to carve out a niche in Bollywood despite acting in a handful of youthful entertainers after her debut in 2018 with Dhadak.

She is now making her debut in Tollywood with the upcoming pan-India action drama Devara alongside NTR. Even before the release, Jahnvi has managed to impress the moviegoers and critics alike with her alluring screen presence in the promotional content that has been unveiled so far. Her stupendous dancing skills matching NTR’s grace have already become a talking point.

Surprisingly, Janhvi Kapoor now stunned everyone with her Tamil accent during the promotions of Devara in Chennai. While interacting with the media on Tuesday, Jahnvi spoke very fluently in Tamil and impressed the Kollywood audiences. She said she had fond memories in Chennai and recollected her good times with her mother Sridevi.

It looks like Jahnvi Kapoor is firm on gaining a foothold in South cinema with her command in Telugu and Tamil languages besides enchanting with her glamorous apperance. She is set to rule the roost as filmmakers are looking to cast her in several big-ticket films. She already bagged Ram Charan’s next film.

In Devara, she plays a village belle Thangam. The film is slated for release on September 27th.