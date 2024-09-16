Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film all set for Grand Launch

SS Rajamouli is currently focused on his next film which features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film is undergoing extensive pre-production work currently and it is yet to be titled. Rajamouli has been keeping things under wraps and the team never responded to any speculation. As per the new update, the makers are in plans to launch the film in a grand manner during Dasara season. Rajamouli is expected to announce the details of the film and the cast, crew members during the grand launch of the film.

The regular shoot of this untitled film will commence early next year. PS Vinod and MM Keeravani are the finalized technicians and they are working with Rajamouli since January this year. The film is said to be a forest adventure and it will be shot in several countries of the globe. Several sets will be constructed in Ramoji Film City for the shoot. KL Narayana will produce this untitled actioner.