Ram and Harish Shankar is not Happening

Talented director Harish Shankar delivered a massive debacle, Mr Bachchan recently. He has been holding talks with Energetic Star Ram for a long time and during the promotions of Mr Bachchan, Harish Shankar announced that he would soon work with Ram. But the latest news is that the film is not happening. Both Harish Shankar and Ram have been quoting huge remunerations and the producers are no longer interested in the film considering the financials and the recent results of the films of Ram and Harish Shankar.

Harish Shankar will focus completely on Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the shoot is expected to resume very soon. Pawan Kalyan will have to allocate bulk dates for this project to complete the shoot. Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a cop in Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster Theri. Harish Shankar will line up a new film after Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Ram will take up P Mahesh Babu’s film and the shoot commences very soon.