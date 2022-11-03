Adivi Sesh HIT 2 Teaser: A Psychopath Challenges Cool Cop KD

Advertisement

HIT 2: The Second Case is an upcoming crime investigation thriller film starring Adivi Sesh, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The second installment in The HIT Verse, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady.

The much-anticipated project, Hit 2 is slated to release on December 2, 2022. The team has started the promotional activities introducing HIT-VERSE and today the makers unveiled the stunning teaser in launch event.

The teaser begins by introducing KD aka Adivi Sesh, a cool cop. With no serious cases in the city, the department and KD handle everything with ease. To challenge and terrify them, a psycho killer takes command at the end of the teaser and commits heinous murder. Despite the fact that we didn’t see the antagonist, his terrifying voice sends chills down your spine.

“Where Women are Worshipped, there blossoms divinity” “Where Women are not worshipped there, all actions remain unfruitful”

The upcoming drama is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and is presented by Natural Star Nani. With built-up hype around the crime thriller, Adivi Sesh is playing a peculiar role in HIT 2.

Apart from the lead actors, Hit 2 also has Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Maganti Srinath and Komali Prasad. The technical crew comprises S Manikandan handling the cinematography and John Stewart Eduri composing music. Garry BH is the editor of this suspense thriller drama.