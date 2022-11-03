NTR-30 to be mounted on a massive scale !

The second time teaming up of NTR and Koratala Siva has been in the news for quite some time post the success of RRR. The film, which is getting ready to go on floors soon is in the stage of pre production in which the art director Sabu Cyril and DOP Rathnavelu are deciding the look and feel of the film along with the director Siva Koratala.

The film which is already hot in the non theatrical trade even before going on sets has been targeted by a gossip website today with the claim that the project is struggling for funding. Sources from the production houses backing the project laughed off the claims as they are well equipped and ready to take this huge budget action extravaganza on to floors very soon.

Female lead of NTR 30 is being finalized soon. Sreekar Prasad will be editing this film and Anirudh Ravichander scores music.