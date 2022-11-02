Jagan murdered democracy in Kuppam, says Vangalapudi Anitha

Telugu Mahila president Vangalapudi Anitha, on Wednesday came down heavily on the ruling YSRCP. Talking to media persons here, Anitha said that the comments made by the YSRCP leaders from Kuppam thoroughly exposed the hidden agenda of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as to how he could claim that his party would win 175 Assembly seats in the State.

“Several senior YSRCP leaders distributed huge amounts of money to the voters during the municipal elections in the Kuppam Assembly segment,” the TDP woman wing president said.

The husband of one of the women corporators, at a recent meeting of the municipality, admitted that each voter was paid Rs 5,000 in the polls. He also stated that the bills have been pending since long for the works executed by them, Anitha pointed out. These remarks made by the woman corporator’s husband have sent a clear indication to the people that the YSRCP won the polls by distributing money, she said and added that this clearly exposed the hidden agenda of Jagan behind his claim of winning all the 175 Assembly seats.

“It is really shameful that Jagan always thinks that the voters in Andhra Pradesh can be bought through money,” Anitha said, adding that there are no funds with the government even to pay the salaries of the employees. Every sector is being looted to mint money and over Rs 25,000 cr has been made through liquor sale by imposing huge amounts of taxes.

The Ministers and the other ruling party MLAs do not dare to reach the common man but when some raises any questions false cases are being foisted against such persons, she added. How can this kind of party win 175 seats, Anitha asked.

The credit of taking Kuppam in a progrssive path goes to the TDP national president and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, she observed and said that Chandrababu can proudly claim that he had taken all the necessary measures to supply irrigation and drinking water to Kuppam. When a woman, Nagamma, belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community died under mysterious circumstances in Kuppam, why no action has been taken against any one till now, she asked.

Over 5,000 farmers had committed suicide in the past three-and-half yers, she said adding that another woman has attempted suicide in front of the Chief Minister’s residence as she was being subjected to harassment by the gunman of the YSRCP MLA, Dadisetti Raja. The TDP woman wing president said that Jagan is interested only in cases being registered against the TDP leaders.

As Jagan has miserably failed in administration, he is now trying to inflame regional differences among the people of different parts of the State, Anitha observed. Though a complaint has been lodged by MLA, Adireddy Bhavani, that some objectionable comments have been posted against her in social media, no action has been taken yet, she pointed out.

Why is the Mahila Commission chairperson not meeting the Director General of Police (DGP) on such issues, she asked. Is it the Mahila Commission or Jagan Reddy commission, she questioned. Anitha said that there is no security for women in the YSRCP rule.