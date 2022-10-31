Adivi Sesh & Sailesh Kolanu announces the HIT:2 teaser release date

Advertisement

The sequel of popular Tollywood film HIT: The First Case is all set to HIT the theatres on December 2nd. HIT 2: The Second Case will star talented actor Adivi Sesh in the lead. Natural Star Nani producing this crime investigation drama under the banner of Wallposter Cinema.

HIT the second case is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu who handled the first part perfectly. Sailesh Kolanu who proved his mettle with his debut itself and directed a perfect investigation drama. Now he is coming to thrill us once again with HIT 2.

Today, the makers kicked off the promotion by introducing the Universe of HIT and the makers called it as HITverse. Sailesh Kolanu, the creator and director Introduced the HITverse and discussed how exciting things will be in HIT 2.

He also stated that the stakes, thrill, action, and fun will be increased this time. Everyone was taken aback by the cool cop KD aka Adivi Sesh’s entry and announcement of the teaser release date. The highly anticipated HIT 2 teaser will be released on November 3rd. The makers also promised that teaser will end with suspenseful bang.

Adivi Sesh will play cool cop KD, who investigates a mystery in Andhra Pradesh. Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the female lead. Cinematographer S Manikandan, editor Garry BH and music composer John Steward Eduri are part of the crew. HIT – The Second Case also stars actors Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti and Komalee Prasad.