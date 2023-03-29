After Das Ka Dhamki Vishwak Sen goes vintage!

Advertisement

Das Ka Dhamki showed us Vishwak Sen’s penchant to handle multiple jobs at the same time. He pulled off a dual role, wrote screenplay and also directed the film. Critics praised his passion and acting skills as he showcased variations in perfect tone in the film.

Now, Vishwak Sen in going to be Angry Young Man with a ruthless attitude on screen.

Krishna Chaitanya is coming up with this fearsome man’s tale structured in a evil and desperate world. The character has to cope up in a toxic environment that either leaves you breathless or turns into a devil. Vishwak Sen will play a completely cruel and ruthless character in the film.

It is nice to see, a young actor like Vishwak Sen touching different characters and genres with each film. He started off with Vellipomakey, Ee Nagaraniki Emayyindi. Then did Falaknuma Das, that gave him good mass fanbase. He turned into a cop for HIT.

Then, he did Ashoka Vanam lo Arjuna Kalyanam and Das Ka Dhamki. Each character different from the other and this one will also have Vishwak Sen, in a never before seen look.

One of the all-time greats, Yuvan Shankar Raja is returning to Telugu Cinema with this one. He scored for Love Today, recently. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film on Sithara Entertainments & Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively. More details will be revealed by the team, soon.