Megastar’s special wishes for Allu Arjun

Stylish Star Allu Arjun did not wish Ram Charan on his birthday and the actor was not present for the grand bash that was hosted by Chiranjeevi. Mega fans took social media circles to troll Allu Arjun. Chiranjeevi wished Allu Arjun on the occasion of the actor completing 20 years in Telugu cinema. Chiranjeevi took his twitter to post “Dear Bunny @alluarjun so heartening u hv completd 20 fab yrs in films.Memories of yr childhud r still fresh & yet hw time flies! Delighted 2 see hw U carvd a niche & grown as a Pan India Star,as an Icon Star! Wishing U scale greater heights in yrs 2 cme & win mny more hearts!”.

“Thank you soo much for your wonderful blessing & wishes . Will always carry gratitude in my heart forever . Thank you chikababi” replied Allu Arjun. Chiranjeevi is shooting for Bhola Shankar which is hitting the screens in August this year.