Devil: Climax action sequence shoot underway with 500 fighters

Nandamuri Kalyanram is known for his knack in selecting unique scripts right from the beginning of his career is bringing another interesting film. The film titled as Devil with the tagline- The British Secret Agent. The powerful look of Kalyan Ram from the film released on Ugadi raised the curiosity on this spy thriller. Presented by Devansh Nama, Abhishek Nama is producing this period drama under the banner of Abhishek Pictures.

This much-awaited project shoot has reached its final stage. As part of the climax shoot, the makers are currently canning a massive action episode. It’s incredible knowing that this action sequence is being shot with 500 people. This high-octane action sequence was designed by fight master Venkat.

On this ocassion, producer Abhishek Nama said, “With a large budget and high technical standards, we are producing Devil as a period drama that explores a previously unexplored territory. The movie shoot will be completed as planned. The film’s climax is currently being shot at breakneck speed. Venkat Garu is in charge of this massive action episode involving 500 fighters. It’s going to be amazing. We will provide more updates about the film soon.”

Devil will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages. Being directed by Naveen Medaram, Devil has its story, screenplay and dialogues provided by Srikanth Vissa. Soundarajan will be handling the cinematography. More details regarding this said-to-be period spy thriller will be out soon.