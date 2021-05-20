After Gandhi, KCR to visit Warangal MGM Hospital

A day after visiting Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to visit MGM Government Hospital in Warangal on Friday.

KCR’s sudden visit to Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday for the first time after he became CM seven years ago has created a sensation.

Gandhi Hospital has been converted as a dedicated Covid Hospital.

Without wearing PPE Kit, KCR went around Emergency, ICU and general wards in Gandhi where Covid patients are undergoing treatment. He spoke to Covid patients by just wearing mask though doctors cautioned him about wearing PPE kit as CM is 67 year old and already contracted coronavirus recently and recovered under home isolation.

But KCR’s visit to Gandhi has boosted the morale of doctors, nurses and other health staff besides Covid patients.

KCR’s visit earned praises from several quarters. Enthused with this, KCR has decided to visit government hospitals in various districts and boost the morale of health staff and Covid patients.

It will be an advantage for KCR even for political reasons. After he sacked health minister Eatala Rajender from cabinet on May 2, he has not appointed any health minister. KCR himself took over health portfolio.

TRS leaders feel that KCR’s visit to government hospitals in these Covid times will bring good image for CM as well as the party besides minimising the impact of Eatala’s ouster from the cabinet.