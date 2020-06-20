After joining BJP, did Senani bid farewell to arms?

Last time, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan raised his strong protest against YCP’s authoritarian rule was the Kakinada attack in which Jana Sainiks were chased and injured. Instead of continuing his street protests here in Andhra, Senani along with his team flew to Delhi and reached a deal with the BJP national leadership. After that, there were no major clashes between YCP and Jana Sena back in AP. That was politically interesting as to why Jagan Reddy has scaled down his attack on Pawan party. However, the CM’s hostility escalated gradually in proportion to the increasing resistance being given by Chandrabab Naidu. The TDP is attacking sand, mine, land, liquor, Coronavirus kits, bleaching and other irregularities in a non-stop manner. In the same way, YCP is foisting false cases and making arrests of TDP leaders ceaselessly.

Carrying forward its fight, TDP issued a whip to its three rebel MLAs who had no choice but to make their votes invalid in Rajya Sabha polling. But, Jana Sena has not issued such a whip to its lone MLA. Consequently, Senani has indirectly become responsible for his party MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad voting for the YCP. Analysts say that Pawan Kalyan is not still living up to his avowed goal of dedicating most of this time to politics in order to save people from exploitation, poverty and discrimination. When a chance is there to challenge the rivals, a political party should take it.

Jana Sena leaders are providing a weak defence, saying that their party was not taking its MLA issue seriously and left him to take his own decision. Doubts are arising now whether Pawan has bid farewell to arms in AP after joining hands with BJP. Or, is it a fact whether the BJP’s pro-YCP intellectuals like GVL Narasimha Rao are remote-controlling Pawan in their own tricky ways. Certainly allowing its MLA to vote for adversaries is a self-defeatist decision for any party at this juncture.