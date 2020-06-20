Bandla Ganesh tested positive with coronavirus?

Firebrand Telugu producer Bandla Ganesh is the first celebrity from Telugu cinema to be tested positive with coronavirus. Apart from movies, Ganesh owns poultry business which is set in Shadnagar. Bandla Ganesh travels to Shadnagar often. After he is tested positive, tests are conducted to all his family members. The health officials are collecting the information from Ganesh with whom he was in contact with, in the recent days.

Bandla Ganesh and his family are said to be in home quarantine currently. When contacted Ganesh trashed them as rumors. He resides in a gated community in Filmnagar which also has several Tollywood celebrities as neighbors. Bandla Ganesh produced films like Baadshah, Temper, Iddarammayilatho and Gabbar Singh in the past. He is yet to sign new projects.