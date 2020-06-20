Prabhas20 title locked

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is shooting for his 20th film in the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie’s first look and title are expected to release this month. Among the bunch of speculated titles, the makers are said to have locked Radhe Shyam as the film’s title. An official announcement is expected next week from the makers. Radhe Shyam is 70% complete and the rest of the film will be canned in specially erected sets.

The makers registered the titles Jaan, Radhe Shyam and Oh Dear for the film and they locked Radhe Shyam. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this romantic entertainer that is set in Europe in 1970s. Soon after the restrictions are lifted, the climax episodes will be shot in Annapurna Studios first. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. Radhe Shyam is expected to release next year. Prabhas is in plans to complete shooting for the film by the end of this year.