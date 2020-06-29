After missing Dasara, a heap of films gearing up for Sankranthi

With the huge rise in the coronavirus cases, the situations are beyond control. Though some of the filmmakers are keen to start the shoots, it is clear that it is not possible to shoot in the current situations. No Tollywood actor is ready to join the sets and take a risk. Most of the Tollywood producers made up their mind about skipping the shoots this year. They came to a conclusion that the film shoots will not resume before the vaccination for coronavirus arrives.

Some of the films which completed shoot are waiting to hit the screens. Though it was initially predicted that they would release for Dasara, the latest updates say that these may release for Sankranthi 2021. A heap of films now has hopes on getting a Sankranthi release. Some other films which are in final stages of shoot are in plans to release during the Sankranthi season. As of now, Tollywood lost their hopes in 2021.