Pawan Kalyan’s fans furious on Vakeel Saab picture leak

Right on the first day of shoot, one of the looks from Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab was leaked and it was circulated widely across the social media. Now, one more look of Pawan Kalyan from the completed court episodes is leaked. The click was leaked from the VFX content, the makers came to a conclusion through primary investigation. Pawan Kalyan is seen in the look of a lawyer in the leaked picture.

This picture has been trending across social media since last night. Pawan Kalyan fans are furious over the leak and they trolled the production house along with the team of the film. Vakeel Saab is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release as of now. Sriram Venu is the director and 30 days of the film shoot is pending. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Prakash Raj will be seen in other crucial roles. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers.