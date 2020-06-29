Poonam Kaur’s sensational tweets against RGV

Actress Poonam Kaur made sensational tweets against director Ram Gopal Varma. She told that, director Ram Gopal Varma begged her for 1 hour to tweet against Pawan Kalyan in the past. She also added that she recorded all this conversation and send it to janasena party media head Hariprasad. Details as below.

RGV to mock Pawan Kalyan in his new film Power star:

This all started with director Ram Gopal Varma announcing movie with title Power Star. It is known news that director Ram Gopal Varma recently making some very cheap movies ( in terms of content as well as budget ) and releasing them on his app to make a few quick bucks. His recent movies like Climax, Naked received worst feedback but yet Ram Gopal Varma is boasting himself of being able to sell a few thousand tickets. Even if we go by his numbers, the total collected could have been a few lakhs. He seems to have forgotten that his movies were being awaited by biggies of the country at one point of time.

Yesterday Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that he is making a movie on Power star. He tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: My next film on RGVWORLDTHEATRE is titled POWER STAR ..it will be starring P K, M S , N B , T S, a Russian woman , four children , 8 buffaloes and R G V ..No prizes will be given for understanding who the characters are #RGV’sPOWERSTAR”

Poonam Kaur responded on RGV’s new film, reminds RGV begging her to tweet against Pawan:

Ram Gopal Varma announcement on power star movie did not evoke any response from power star fans as everyone is now aware that he is doing this for a few quick bucks. But quite unexpectedly, Poonam Kaur responded to Ram Gopal Varma tweet about power star movie.

She tweeted, “Plz include a character named #rgv who calls girls finding out their emotional weakness n instigates them to use abusive language and sends tweets to them to share as if they are doing it n then informs media about it …I respected U when I was a child …feel sad about u now”. She also added, ” I really wish I had recorded the call of this traitor director who brainwashed me for an hour to speak against a personality …the tweets he sent me were sent to respective party personal …thank god I have few genuine people in media I wouldn’t know ur intentions otherwise ….”

Poonam says, she sent these recordings to Janasena media head:

Even though she did not mention the name of Pawan Kalyan in her original tweet, it was understood by many as she quoted Ram Gopal Varma tweet on the movie Power Star. But she herself opened up when some netizens were asking about all the proofs. She told that she had recorded the conversation of Ram Gopal Varma begging her to tweet against Pawan Kalyan and sent it to Janasena media head Hariprasad. She tweeted, “The tweet msgs were sent to Hari- prasad Garu from your party who hails from Tirupati …. I don’t know if he saved it ! My responsibility was to inform them!”

Overall, it seems that Poonam Kaur, with her tweets, really exposed director Ram Gopal Varma ‘Naked’. We will have to wait and see how Ram Gopal Varma responds on this.

