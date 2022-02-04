After Modi, Jagan to visit Chinna Jeeyar ashram!

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram at Muchintal on Hyderabad city outskirts and take part in “Ramanujacharya Sahasrabadi Samaroham”.

Jagan will visit the ashram a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes a visit.

While Modi will visit ashram on Saturday (tomorrow) along with Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, Jagan has confirmed his visit on Sunday, February 6.

It may be recalled that Jeeyar Swamy and My Home group chairman Jupally Rameshwar Rao went to Jagan’s Tadepalli residence on November 20 last year and extended an invitation to attend the event in being held from February 2 to 14.

President Ramnath Kovind, vice president Venkaiah Naidu, several union ministers, Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana and many other VIPs are scheduled to attend the event till February 14.

Jagan had earlier met Chinna Jeeyar to seek his blessings before launching his marathon 3,000-km padayatra “Praja Sankalpa Yatra” in October 2017.

Jagan again met Chinna Jeeyar in March 2019, just a month before 2019 Assembly polls seeking his blessings for YSRCP’s victory.

Both of these visits to ashram proved successful as Jagan’s padayatra became a huge success and played a key role in YSRCP coming to power in 2019 Assembly polls and in Jagan becoming CM.