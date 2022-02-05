Employees strike damages Sajjala’s stature!

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the Advisor to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as emerged as the most powerful leader in YSRCP party and the government after Jagan.

Even the ministers in the Jagan cabinet are forced to wait for days to get an appointment of Sajjala and meet him to discuss various issues concerning their constituencies, districts or departments.

Since getting Jagan’s appointment is difficult for ministers and MLAs, all the leaders in YSRCP are banking on Sajjala, who is acting as the eyes and ears of Jagan.

But suddenly, Sajjala’s stature in YSRCP seems to have taken a beating due to the ongoing strike of AP government employees and pensioners.

Jagan entrusted the entire task of dealing with employee strike to Sajjala. However, the roaring success of the employee’s rally in Vijayawada on Thursday, where over one lakh have converged despite the state government banning the rally and imposing heavy police force to prevent the rally, is being viewed as Sajjala’s ‘mismanagement’ in handling the entire episode.

Although ministers like Botsa Satyanarayana, Perni Nani were appointed to hold talks with employees and prevent them from going strike, it was Sajjala who is also in this committee took unilateral decisions without taking anyone into confidence and provoked employees by issuing statements that let employees do whatever they want, the government will not be cowed down.

With this, employees boycotted talks and announced to go on indefinite strike from February 7.

The huge success of the Vijayawada rally damaged YSRCP and Jagan’s image among the people.

Now, Sajjala’s rivals in YSRCP are targetting Sajjala for this mess and they are requesting Jagan to control Sajjala else YSRCP will pay a heavy price in 2024 Assembly polls.

Suddenly, Sajjala’s image and stature took a downturn in YSRCP due to employees strike.