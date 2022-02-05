Pushpa… Pushparaj… Jhukega Nahin, says the Congress Party

No…. Pushpa star Allu Arjun is not campaigning in the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh. He is too busy to go through the poll grind in the biggest state of the country. But, Pushpa’s most popular tunes are going to be used by the Congress party for the election campaign. Yes. The Congress has released peppy parodies of hit number “Choope Bangaramayene Sri Valli” for its campaign in the state.

Pushpa song has been dubbed as “Tu Hai Gajab UP… Teri Kasam” and shared on its Twitter handle. The song has visuals that depict the greatness of UP and how it contributes to the building of national identity. Dubbed versions of Pushpa are a rage across North India and have notched up over Rs 100 crore in the Hindi belt. Several celebrities, cricketers and actors have done short videos dancing to this number.

This is not the first time that the Congress has used filmi numbers for its campaign. In fact, the Congress had secured the rights of AR Rahman’s hit number that got him the Oscars. Jai Ho was the Congress anthem in the 2009 general elections. This time around, they have chosen to capitalise on Pushpa mania.

But whether the song will be able to lift the fortunes of the Congress Party is a moot question. The party is fighting the election all alone and the SP has refused to ally with the Congress. Most electoral surveys have given the Congress Party less than ten seats in the UP elections. The seven-phase UP election will begin from February 10 and the results will be declared on March 10.