Guns… Gold… Mobile….and Yogi Adityanath!!

Know what the assets of Yogi Adityanath are? This monk who is ruling UP now has a gun and a rifle, but few other worldly possessions. This head pontiff of the filthy rich and highly influential Gorakh Peeth in Gorakhpur owns two weapons, six bank accounts and one mobile.

According to the affidavit Yogi filed before the returning officer while filing his nomination in Gorakhpur on Friday, his total assets are Rs, 1.54 crore. This includes six bank accounts in which he has money deposited. His revolver costs Rs 1 lakh and a rifle costs Rs 80000. Besides, he has a Samsung phone worth Rs 12000. Yogi does not have a house or a car. Despite carrying guns, Yogi has no criminal cases filed against him.

Yogi belongs to the Nath sect of Gorakhpur, where the swamis have to mandatorily wear gold earrings. So, he has earrings made of gold worth Rs 49000 on him. He also has a rudraksha mala with ten grams of gold. According to the affidavit, Yogi had an income of Rs 14,38,670 in 2017-18, Rs 18.27,639 in 018-19 nd Rs 13,20,653 in 2020-21.

Yogi is contesting for the first time for the legislative assembly this time. Till now, he had contested for the Lok Sabha and has never lost an election so far. Currently, he is an MLC in the UP leglslative council. On Friday, he filed his papers at Gorakhpur. Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah accompanied Yogi when he filed his nominations.