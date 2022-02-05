DJ Remake : Harish Shankar locks promising actor

Telugu360 was the first to break out the news that Harish Shankar is all set to remake his film DJ in Hindi. The entire scriptwork of the film is locked. With Pawan Kalyan taking up one more remake, Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagath Singh may get delayed. Hence, he is keen to kickstart the shoot of DJ remake soon. The talented writer and director met young actor Siddharth Malhotra and impressed the actor with the script.

Siddharth Malhotra gave his nod and the schedules are planned currently. The female lead and other actors are finalized currently. Dil Raju Productions will produce this project and the shoot commences this year. Dil Raju is busy with several films in Hindi and the shoots of Jersey, HIT are wrapped up. He is on board to remake Naandhi, F2 and Yevadu for now in Hindi.