Alia Bhatt’s film taking OTT Route

Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actresses in Indian cinema. The actress is also focused on South and she is all set to romance NTR in his next film directed by Koratala Siva. Alia Bhatt’s upcoming Hindi film Gangubai Kathiawadi is hitting the screens this month and the response for the trailer is unanimous. Alia Bhatt is done with the shoot of an interesting film Darlings that is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and it has Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew and Shefali Shah playing other prominent roles. Alia Bhatt is co-producing the film and the makers are keen to head for a direct digital release. Netflix and Zee5 are holding talks and the deal is expected to be closed soon. With a lot of Hindi films linedup for release in the coming months, the makers of Darlings decided to skip the theatrical release. An official announcement will be made very soon.