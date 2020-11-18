After two years, Bollywood Superstar is back to shoot

After the disaster of Zero, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned extra cautious and decided to stay away from shoot till he gets the right film. The actor returned back to work after two complete years. The shoot of his upcoming movie Pathan started rolling today in Mumbai’s Yash Raj Studios. The pictures of Shah Rukh Khan in a stylish look made ways across social media circles. Siddharth Anand is the director and Deepika Padukone is the leading lady.

Bollywood actor John Abraham is the lead antagonist in this action drama which is planned on a massive budget. The shoot of the film will be completed by the first half of 2021 and will release during the second half of next year. SRK is extremely impressed with the narration of Siddharth Anand and he signed the film immediately. SRK also is in talks for films with Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee for his upcoming projects.