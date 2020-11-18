SEC fiat to ‘T’ govt on flood relief

The Telangana government’s flood relief and rehabilitation works hit the roadblock ahead of the GHMC elections.

The State Election Commission on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to halt the flood relief and rehabiliation works.

In a notice to the KCR government, SEC Parthasarthy asked the government to halt the process of taking applications from the flood victims at Mee Seva centres.

The Telangana government had announced that every affected family will be provided Rs 10,000, and had released more than Rs 630 crore for the purpose. MAUD miniser K T Rama Rao had announced that those who have not received the Rs 10,000 aid can directly apply through Mee Seva centres. He said the officials concerned would visit the houses of the applicants and the amount will be credited in the bank accounts of those eligible. The Mee Seva centres were flooded with applications from flood affected people.

However, the SEC directed the Telangana government to stop the process in view of Model Code of Conduct ahead of the GHMC elections on December 1.

The SEC had announced that elections will be conducted through a ballot box, and the counting of votes will be held on December 4 and results will be announced the same day. The nomination of the candidates will be accepted from November 17, while the nomination deadline is November 20.