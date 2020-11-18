Dubbaka effect: KCR says BJP is real threat

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with party MPs and MLAs at TRS Bhavan, the party headquarters. Speaking to the party leaders, KCR said he will hold a meeting in Hyderabad with various anti-BJP parties to launch a united fight against the saffron party. He said he will invite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former CMs Kumaraswamy, Akhil Yadav, Mayawati, and DMK president Stalin.

The TRS party seems to be rattled by the recent defeat at Dubbaka hustings. KCR has taken the GHMC elections as a matter of prestige, especially after the BJP appointed national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav as election in-charge for the GHMC polls, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar, Maharashtra MLA Ashish Shelar, and Gujarat secretary Pradipsingh Vaghela as co-in-charges for the civic elections.

KCR called up the party leaders to take the BJP head-on and expose the saffron party’s wrong and unconstitutional policies. For the first time, the Chief Minister and TRS supremo viewed the BJP as a greater political threat than the now decimated Congress, which was the main opposition in the state. “The Congress Party is hardly a force to reckon with in this election. Our main fight is with the BJP,” KCR told party leaders while asking the party leaders to give a befitting reply to the BJP’s campaign against the TRS.

He exuded confidence that the TRS will bag at least 110 divisions in the GHMC elections and claimed that various surveys have shown the TRS winning the civic polls.

KCR also released the party’s Greater Hyderabad 16-page manifesto. As per the manifesto, KCR said the government will be spending Rs 1,900 crore to expand the Mission Bhageertha pipeline by another 280 km, the construction of new auditoriums, modernization of government libraries, setting up of Adarsh Samikruthi markets at a cost of Rs 130 crore, free Wi-Fi connectivity in the city among others.

Clearly, the TRS party seems to leave no stone unturned to thwart the efforts of the BJP to make inroads into Telangana, especially after the recent victory of the saffron party at Dubbaka bypolls.