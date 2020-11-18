Pawan curious comments on Jagan and Naidu

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has been making a whirlwind visit to Amaravati and AP in the past few days. He supported the cause of Amaravati farmers. Now, he held a meeting with the Jana Sena leaders on the emerging political situation in the State.

Pawan has made some very interesting comments this time. He said that the people gave a landslide victory to Jaganmohan Reddy but the CM was not living up to those expectations. It seems Jagan Reddy was not in a position to retain that huge public support. On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu was still struggling to recover. The TDP was struggling in the field level.

Pawan told his party leaders that he extended unconditional support to the other parties in 2014 keeping in view the immediate need to put Andhra Pradesh on track after the unjust bifurcation of the State. It was solely for AP people’s interests that Jana Sena gave support to those parties in those elections.

Senani predicted that the general elections across the country would most probably come much before the usual 2024. He said that it was his strong feeling that the elections should be held all over the country at a single time for the sake of a better future for the people.