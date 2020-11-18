Did Bandi Sanjay write to EC on flood relief? KCR thinks so

Ahead of the GHMC elections, a war of words ensued between Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

With the State Election Commission directing the Telangana government to halt the flood relief and rehabilitation works, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao squarely blamed the BJP for the EC’s action. Rao accused BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar of writing a letter to the SEC to stop the flood relief work.

He said thousands of flood-affected people are yet to receive financial aid from the government. By complaining to the SEC, the BJP has not only hampered the relief work but hurt the poor people.

KCR said the government received more than 1.60 applications through Mee Seva centers for the Rs 10,000 per household relief aid.

Reacting sharply to KCR’s comments, Bandi Sanjay Kumar rubbished the Chief Minister’s allegations. Bandi Sanjay challenged the CM to make such statements in the Bhagyalaxmi temple in Charminar.

The BJP claimed that he has not written any letter to the SEC to stop the flood relief work. He called the TRS-MIM equation an unholy alliance. He said the ruling TRS party and its ally Majlis E Ittehadul Muslameen (AIMIM) appeared to be jittery over the rising presence and prospects of the saffron party across the state.

“It looks like the TRS has no formidable candidates to field in the GHMC elections, and therefore entered into an alliance with the MIM. The people of Dubbaka have taught a solid lesson to TRS. Now things have reached such a stage wherein TRS and AIMIM are unable to retain their own vote bank and their own respective leaders and cadre are not trusting them,” Bandi Sanjay said.