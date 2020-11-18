Tarak returns back from a brief Holiday

Young Tiger NTR returned back to work in October and he is sweating out for his upcoming film RRR. The actor wrapped up the latest schedule of the film in Hyderabad and he headed to Dubai along with his family for a short vacation. Tarak, his wife Pranathi and his son Abhay Ram returned back to the city this evening. He will join the sets of RRR from Monday and will take a break till this weekend.

Ram Charan in this while is shooting for the crucial portions of RRR. Rajamouli is shooting the portions on Ram Charan currently in a special set in the Aluminium Factory. RRR is carrying mighty expectations and is expected to release in 2022. An official release date would be announced once the shoot of the film gets completed.