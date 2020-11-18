Prabhas back to the sets of Radhe Shyam

Young Rebelstar Prabhas completed a crucial schedule of Radhe Shyam in Italy. He could complete the planned episodes and he returned back to Hyderabad at the right time when Italy was hit by the second wave of coronavirus. Prabhas took a break and he is in Mumbai holding discussions with Om Raut about his next film Adipurush. The fresh schedule of Radhe Shyam started in a special set in Ramoji Film City from today.

With two long and major schedules, the entire shoot of Radhe Shyam will be completed. The makers erected sets in Ramoji Film City and Annapurna Studios to shoot the rest of the portions of this periodic drama. Radha Krishna Kumar is directed Radhe Shyam and the film is aimed for summer 2021 release. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and the film is made on a high budget. Radhe Shyam is jointly bankrolled by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies.