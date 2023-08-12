After Vikram, it is Jailer

Kamal Haasan is one of the best actors of the country and he has been struggling for success from a long time. Then came Vikram and it smashed all the existing records. Kamal Haasan played the role of his age and he never went overboard in the film. He also had the support of several critically acclaimed actors. Anirudh’s work and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction are the other assets.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent offerings made money in Tamil Nadu but failed to make an impact in other territories. Jailer marks the perfect comeback for Rajinikanth and the film’s theatrical revenue is exceptional. Rajinikanth played the role of a grandfather and he looked calm, and subtle throughout the film. Apart from the direction and music, Rajinikanth’s performance is an asset for Jailer. Actors like Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff supported the film in their limited roles. The audience are quite interested to watch realistic attempts instead of regular commercial capers. Vikram and Jailer are the best examples for the same.

Rajinikanth’s fans are quite delighted with the super success of Jailer.