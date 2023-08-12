Jailer replaces Bhola Shankar

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer is a smashing hit all over. The film had a grand release across the Telugu states but the film had to share the screens for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar that released yesterday. After the poor response, Bhola Shankar opened on a disappointing note all over AP and Telangana today. The distributors are now busy increasing the screens for Jailer all over. Jailer opened on a stupendous note on its third day in Telangana and AP. The number of shows are expected to be doubled by evening today.

The film is expected to have a grand long weekend all over. Jailer is doing exceptional business in Tamil Nadu and USA. As per the trend, Jailer is expected to dominate and score big over Bhola Shankar by a huge margin across the Telugu states. Jailer is an actioner directed by Nelson. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishna, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Yogibabu and Tammannaah played the crucial roles.