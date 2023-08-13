Prabhas to take a long break

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is busy with multiple projects. After the release of Adipurush, he took a break and flew to USA. He is back to work and is shooting for Kalki 2898 AD and the film is expected to release next year. Prabhas is almost done with the shoot of Salaar that is slated for September 28th release. A massive set of promotions for the film are planned for the entire month of September. After this, Prabhas will complete his work for Kalki 2898 AD.

The actor has been suffering with his right knee from a long time and he underwent a surgery last year in Spain. Prabhas will take a long break after wrapping up the current shoots and he will undergo a knee surgery soon. He is expected to resume the shoots of his upcoming films afte he recovers completely. Prabhas has Maruthi’s film lined up and a film to be directed by Sandeep Vanga.