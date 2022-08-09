Agency areas development only during TDP regime, says Naidu

The former chief minister and TDP national president, N Chandrababu Naidu, said here on Tuesday that the development took place in agency areas only during the TDP regime.

Greeting all the tribals on the occasion of Adivasi Divas, Chandrababu Naidu said that prominent days like Adivasi Divas are celebrated to protect the rights of the tribals, to instill confidence among them and to bring awareness among the community.

Recalling that when the TDP was in power, Naidu said that the party organised several programmes and World Tribal Day was celebrated at Araku by mobilising all sections of the tribal community to bring awareness among them. Schools were set up in the agency belts only when NT Rama Rao was the chief minister and a 14-point plan was brought in for the overall progress of the community, Naidu said.

When the TDP government introduced gurukulams in the tribal areas, Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister shut down all the institutions, the TDP national president said. The TDP government fulfilled the promise of upgrading the tribal tandas having a population of 500 and above as panchayats, he stated.

Naidu promised to upgrade any remaining such tandas into panchayats once the TDP comes back to power. Irrigation water was supplied to tandas by building check-dams and Rs 50,000 each was sanctioned to tribal married women under Giri Putrika Kalyanam scheme. Jagan Mohan Reddy who promised Rs 1 lakh each for such women failed to extend even the Rs 50,000 that the TDP has given, he said.

The TDP has the credit of setting up mobile towers with an expenditure of Rs 90 cr to provide the facility of using hand phones in the tribal belts, Naidu said adding that when the TDP has given free power supply to SCs and STs, now the Jagan Reddy Government is trying to deprive them of the facility.

During the present YSRCP rule the poor are not getting any facility, including free education, the TDP national president said and stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy is such a great leader who inundated the Polavaram submerged areas into the Godavari river. Once the TDP comes back to power, every individual who is the displaced of the Polavaram will be rescued, Naidu promised.

Assuring the tribals that the TDP will always be with the community, the former chief minister felt the need for the party to come back to power for the better future of the youth and for rebuilding the State.