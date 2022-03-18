Aha all set to stream Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak from March 25

Determined to grab a lion’s share in OTT trade, Aha is making many aggressive movies. After captivating talk shows, web films, series and movies, it is now looking to stream big flicks.

Proving this point, the platform had recently acquired the digital streaming rights of Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak and is gearing up to stream the Power Star-starrer from 25 March.

Streaming of Bheema Nayak is expected to help increase Aha its subscriber base. Sources say Aha is planning to buy many more big movies and official announcements will be made once the deals are signed. Acquisition of Bheemla Nayak rights came just days after Aha entered Tamil OTT space.

It is learnt Bheemla Nayak has been acquired by Aha for a whopping price and it is biggest buy till date. In the past, Aha streamed big movies like Krack, Love Story and MEB, it may be recalled.