Aha Business Strategy: Profit or Loss?

Aha was the first OTT platform from Telugu that was floated by Mega Producer Allu Aravind in support with My Home Group. Producer Dil Raju and others have a minor stake in the digital platform that acquired several dubbing films to fill their content library. Allu Aravind, the mastermind behind several top deals like Star MAA had plans to make Aha a renowned OTT platform and sell off the stake for a massive price. My Home Group invested big and Aha even produced several originals. Allu Arjun promoted the platform big time and it helped Aha to an extent. Unfortunately, most of the web series and shows ended up as disappointments. Allu Aravind and his team has been making constant efforts to sell Aha from the past two years.

My Home Group stalled the further investments and Aha turned selective in acquiring the digital rights of films. Speculations started that Sony India is keen to acquire a share in the platform but Sony issued a public statement saying that the news is false. Aha also hasn’t witnessed a rise in the viewership and managing the platform without further investments would land the digital platform to stare at losses in the future. Aha now needs a strong investor or a potential digital platform to acquire the stake to survive further in this extremely competitive digital space. For now, the stake spent on the platform is at risk.