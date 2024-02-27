x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Aha Business Strategy: Profit or Loss?

Published on February 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail
image
Live Visuals : Celebrities Rushed To Allu Arjun House
image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2

Aha Business Strategy: Profit or Loss?

Aha was the first OTT platform from Telugu that was floated by Mega Producer Allu Aravind in support with My Home Group. Producer Dil Raju and others have a minor stake in the digital platform that acquired several dubbing films to fill their content library. Allu Aravind, the mastermind behind several top deals like Star MAA had plans to make Aha a renowned OTT platform and sell off the stake for a massive price. My Home Group invested big and Aha even produced several originals. Allu Arjun promoted the platform big time and it helped Aha to an extent. Unfortunately, most of the web series and shows ended up as disappointments. Allu Aravind and his team has been making constant efforts to sell Aha from the past two years.

My Home Group stalled the further investments and Aha turned selective in acquiring the digital rights of films. Speculations started that Sony India is keen to acquire a share in the platform but Sony issued a public statement saying that the news is false. Aha also hasn’t witnessed a rise in the viewership and managing the platform without further investments would land the digital platform to stare at losses in the future. Aha now needs a strong investor or a potential digital platform to acquire the stake to survive further in this extremely competitive digital space. For now, the stake spent on the platform is at risk.

Next TDP-Jana Sena rie-up is a super hit, claims Naidu Previous Dil Raju shelves an Interesting Film
else

TRENDING

image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2
image
Prabhas to announce a new film in January
image
Allu Arjun responds after coming from Jail

Latest

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail
image
Live Visuals : Celebrities Rushed To Allu Arjun House
image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation

Related Articles

Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress